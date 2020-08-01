Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

