Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $243.11 and last traded at $248.07, approximately 51,796 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,493,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.85.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,122 shares of company stock worth $17,869,881 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.