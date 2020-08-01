Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $266.09 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $267.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,579.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,881. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

