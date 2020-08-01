Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTS stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

