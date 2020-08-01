Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Watsco reported impressive second-quarter 2020 results, backed by a steady recovery of sales in May and double-digit sales growth in June. Notably, the e-commerce business is gaining traction in recent times owing to stay-at-home orders issued by the government. Watsco has been adjusting business per the needs of customers, reducing costs in affected markets and improving efficiency. Shares of Watsco have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, coronavirus-led shutdowns dented its quarterly performance. Earnings and sales declined 5.8% and 1.2% year over year, respectively. Operating margin, on a same-store basis, contracted 10 basis points (bps). E-commerce sales pace also reduced to 33% compared with 36% in the first quarter.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSO. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $236.07 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $236.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

