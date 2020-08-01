Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $213.15 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

