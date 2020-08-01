Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $114.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 15.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

