Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

