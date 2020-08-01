Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on October 2nd

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.43. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Simon Hope bought 35,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,031.30 ($48,032.61).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

