Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

