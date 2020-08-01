Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

