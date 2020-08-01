Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.82 ($78.45).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €76.54 ($86.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 1 year high of €76.16 ($85.57). The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.