Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wabash National by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

