W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 10th

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

W. R. Grace & Co has raised its dividend payment by an average of 111.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. W. R. Grace & Co has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

GRA stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.53.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

