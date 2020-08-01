W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

