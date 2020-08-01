Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.