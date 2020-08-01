Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.42. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

