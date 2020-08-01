Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of VCRA opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

