VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VMware by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

