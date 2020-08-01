VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,251 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of VMware worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VMware by 212.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $138.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,918. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.