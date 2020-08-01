Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) Insider Christopher Rogers Purchases 35,500 Shares

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,850 ($30,580.85).

Vivo Energy stock opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.36. Vivo Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68).

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 112 ($1.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.