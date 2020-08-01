Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE VC opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

