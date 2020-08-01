Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $981.86 million, a P/E ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.28. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 267,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

