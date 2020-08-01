Vislink Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd (NASDAQ:VISL)

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 3rd. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ VISL opened at $0.52 on Friday. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.66. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 194.75% and a negative net margin of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

