Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 3rd. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 31st.
VISL stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.