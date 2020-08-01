Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 3rd

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 3rd. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 31st.

VISL stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

