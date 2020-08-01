Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

