Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $206.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.56.

V stock opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

