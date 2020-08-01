Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

