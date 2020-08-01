Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.87).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 87.46 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.49.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

