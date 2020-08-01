Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price (down from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK to a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.87).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 87.46 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.49. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

