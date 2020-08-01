Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.