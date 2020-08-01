Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Vipshop by 83.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $5,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

VIPS stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

