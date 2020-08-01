Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

VNCE stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vince has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Vince had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vince during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vince during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vince by 68.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vince by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.