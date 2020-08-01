Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after acquiring an additional 604,123 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $22.42 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.79.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,444,642 shares of company stock valued at $90,517,622 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

