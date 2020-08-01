Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,483 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

