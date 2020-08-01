Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $68,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,900,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

