Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 318 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $516.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

