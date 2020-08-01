Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,055 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.92 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.