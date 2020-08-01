Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $277.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

