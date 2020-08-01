Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,205 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

