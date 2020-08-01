Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,215 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.