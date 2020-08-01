Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.