Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 90.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $150.16 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

