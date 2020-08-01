Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $33.15 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.