Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,958,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,813.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

