Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $53.24 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $902,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,670.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,454 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,820. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

