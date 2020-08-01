Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

