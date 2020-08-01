Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after acquiring an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

