Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 519.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 523.57 ($6.44).

Several analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 408 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.22. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

