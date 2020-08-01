Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of VET opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

